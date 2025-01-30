Left Menu

Political Push for Simultaneous Elections Sparks Debate

BJP ally Janata Dal (United) seeks an extension for the Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing simultaneous elections bills. Meanwhile, LJP (Ram Vilas) demands a special industrial package for Bihar amid discussions on India's position in AI. Concerns over Bihar's income gap and job vacancies were also raised.

In a strategic request, BJP ally Janata Dal (United) has called for an extension in the timeline of the Joint Parliamentary Committee tasked with examining the proposed simultaneous elections bills. The committee's current report deadline is the last week of the Budget Session, yet JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha emphasized it has convened only once so far.

During an all-party meeting, Jha underlined the importance of extending the committee's tenure for adequate consultations on the 'One-Nation, One-Election' proposal. The committee, led by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, is scheduled for its second meeting this Friday. Jha also insisted on a parliamentary discussion about India's current standing in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Simultaneously, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti demanded a special industrial package for Bihar, citing the state's below-average per capita income. Bharti also pressed for legislation to address the 'not fit for selection' issue, leading to job vacancy backlogs in reserved categories.

