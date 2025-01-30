Left Menu

Norwegian Government Faces Shake-up Over EU Energy Policies

Norway's Finance Minister and the Centre Party plan to resign from the coalition government over disagreements on EU energy policies. The move follows Labour's pro-EU stance and the Centre Party's opposition to losing Norway's autonomy. Labour may now lead a minority government until the next elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:46 IST
Finance Minister

Norway's political landscape is facing upheaval following an announcement by Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. The eurosceptic Centre Party has decided to step down from the coalition government due to irreconcilable differences with Labour concerning European Union energy directives.

These directives involve regulations on renewable energy consumption, energy efficiency in buildings, and broad energy performance measures. Labour holds a 12-seat majority and views EU alignment as essential for international trade security, contrasting sharply with the Centre Party's stance on preserving national autonomy.

With this resignation, Labour must navigate governance through a minority administration until the scheduled elections in September. Opinion polls suggest a challenging road ahead, as right-wing parties gain traction with voters amid the ongoing political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

