Congress Pledges Minority Inclusivity in Delhi Elections

Congress MP Imran Masood criticizes AAP and BJP for neglecting minority interests over the last decade. The party's manifesto promises support for minorities, including initiatives for economic empowerment and educational programs, while addressing national minority issues in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a scathing critique, Congress MP Imran Masood accused the AAP and BJP of sidelining minority concerns for the past decade, asserting Congress's commitment to inclusivity and minority rights in India.

During a press conference, Masood detailed the party's comprehensive plans to support minority communities through economic and educational programs, as outlined in the party's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This includes strengthening support for Delhi SC/ST/OBC/minority communities and prioritizing educational vacancies.

Masood also addressed broader regional tensions, citing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and urging the Indian government to act. Meanwhile, he highlighted unresolved concerns regarding a controversial film on the Delhi riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

