Allegations of Cash Smuggling During Delhi Polls

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has accused Punjab MLAs, ministers, and the chief minister of transporting cash in official vehicles for distribution during the Delhi elections. He claims cash is being moved to Kapurthala House in Delhi and urges the Election Commission to investigate these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:16 IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has called on the Election Commission to scrutinize the official vehicles of Punjab MLAs, ministers, and the chief minister as they travel in and out of Kapurthala House in Delhi.

He alleges that cash is being transported from Punjab in these vehicles to be distributed in the run-up to the Delhi elections. Bittu asserted that the cash, purportedly looted from Punjab, is being disseminated across assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Pointing to the seizure of one government vehicle carrying illegal cash, the BJP leader insists it's the responsibility of the Election Commission to inspect Kapurthala House and related vehicles. The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

