Allegations of Cash Smuggling During Delhi Polls

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has called on the Election Commission to scrutinize the official vehicles of Punjab MLAs, ministers, and the chief minister as they travel in and out of Kapurthala House in Delhi.

He alleges that cash is being transported from Punjab in these vehicles to be distributed in the run-up to the Delhi elections. Bittu asserted that the cash, purportedly looted from Punjab, is being disseminated across assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Pointing to the seizure of one government vehicle carrying illegal cash, the BJP leader insists it's the responsibility of the Election Commission to inspect Kapurthala House and related vehicles. The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

