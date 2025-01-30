Left Menu

Dotas vs. Godse: Rajasthan Politics at Crossroads

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the BJP government for failing to introduce any new welfare schemes during its one-year term. He accused them of weakening democratic institutions and not adhering to Gandhian principles, while also mismanaging significant events like the Mahakumbh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:23 IST
Rajasthan Congress President
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique aimed at the ruling BJP government, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra has accused them of failing to deliver meaningful public welfare schemes during their tenure in power. Dotasra contended that the BJP has only succeeded in creating a muddled governance landscape, weakening essential democratic structures like Panchay and municipal institutions.

Govind Singh Dotasra didn't hold back as he linked the BJP to Nathuram Godse's ideology, claiming that the party has veered away from Gandhi's foundational principles. He further highlighted internal discord within the BJP, pointing out the party's lack of respect towards senior leaders such as Vasundhara Raje and Kirori Lal Meena by dividing their roles.

The Congress leader also pinpointed the BJP's alleged failures during the stampede at Mahakumbh, citing disorganized protocols and focusing more on social media presence rather than safety measures. Dotasra lamented the loss of lives, attributing it to mismanagement and misplaced priorities by top BJP officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

