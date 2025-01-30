Sharaa's Rise: A New Chapter for Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, was declared president for the transitional phase on Wednesday. This move strengthens his grip on power after leading a campaign that ousted former president Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa was empowered to form a temporary legislative council during this period, with the Syrian constitution being suspended as announced by military commanders responsible for the offensive. Sharaa emphasized the importance of filling the governmental vacuum in a legitimate manner.

The declaration of Sharaa's presidency occurred at a conference where he outlined plans for political transition, economic development, and rebuilding of state institutions. His leadership marks a new chapter in Syria's ongoing political saga.

