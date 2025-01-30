Left Menu

Sharaa's Rise: A New Chapter for Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa has been declared president for Syria's transitional phase after his Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group led a campaign against Bashar al-Assad. He aims to form a temporary legislative council and develop economic and military infrastructure, while focusing on political transition and national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:52 IST
Sharaa's Rise: A New Chapter for Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, was declared president for the transitional phase on Wednesday. This move strengthens his grip on power after leading a campaign that ousted former president Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa was empowered to form a temporary legislative council during this period, with the Syrian constitution being suspended as announced by military commanders responsible for the offensive. Sharaa emphasized the importance of filling the governmental vacuum in a legitimate manner.

The declaration of Sharaa's presidency occurred at a conference where he outlined plans for political transition, economic development, and rebuilding of state institutions. His leadership marks a new chapter in Syria's ongoing political saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025