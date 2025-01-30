Left Menu

Trump Addresses Tragic Midair Collision at Reagan Airport

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a briefing from the White House about a deadly midair collision that occurred at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:28 IST
Trump Addresses Tragic Midair Collision at Reagan Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House briefing room at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday. He is expected to provide information on the deadly midair collision that occurred at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday.

The incident, which has drawn significant attention, involved an in-air crash at one of the busiest airports in the nation's capital. Details on the collision's cause and its victims remain sparse, warranting the President's urgent update.

This briefing follows a day of investigative efforts and responses from emergency services, aiming to shed light on the tragic event's circumstances. (Reporting by Steve Holland)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025