Trump Addresses Tragic Midair Collision at Reagan Airport

President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House briefing room at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday. He is expected to provide information on the deadly midair collision that occurred at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday.

The incident, which has drawn significant attention, involved an in-air crash at one of the busiest airports in the nation's capital. Details on the collision's cause and its victims remain sparse, warranting the President's urgent update.

This briefing follows a day of investigative efforts and responses from emergency services, aiming to shed light on the tragic event's circumstances. (Reporting by Steve Holland)

(With inputs from agencies.)