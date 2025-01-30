Left Menu

Nadda Slams AAP, Calls for 'AAPda Free' Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda attacked Delhi's AAP government over alleged corruption ahead of the February 5 elections. He accused AAP of scams in health and water sectors and of failing Delhi's administration. Nadda urged voters to support BJP for a change in Delhi's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing its government of massive corruption, as the national capital gears up for elections on February 5. He urged residents to make Delhi 'AAPda free' in the upcoming polls.

During a rally in Krishna Nagar, Nadda criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for alleging Haryana's role in polluting the Yamuna, calling it 'anti-national.' He accused AAP of scams amounting to several crores in various sectors, including a Rs 8,000-crore scam in Yamuna cleaning projects.

Highlighting perceived governance failures, Nadda cited fake tests and corruption in mohalla clinics, alongside various civic issues. He implored voters to choose BJP, promising benefits from central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which he said were not implemented in Delhi by AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

