Nadda Slams AAP, Calls for 'AAPda Free' Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing its government of massive corruption, as the national capital gears up for elections on February 5. He urged residents to make Delhi 'AAPda free' in the upcoming polls.

During a rally in Krishna Nagar, Nadda criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for alleging Haryana's role in polluting the Yamuna, calling it 'anti-national.' He accused AAP of scams amounting to several crores in various sectors, including a Rs 8,000-crore scam in Yamuna cleaning projects.

Highlighting perceived governance failures, Nadda cited fake tests and corruption in mohalla clinics, alongside various civic issues. He implored voters to choose BJP, promising benefits from central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which he said were not implemented in Delhi by AAP.

