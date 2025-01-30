Left Menu

Holocaust Survivors Return German Honors in Protest Over Far-Right Vote

A 99-year-old Holocaust survivor, Albrecht Weinberg, and photographer Luigi Toscano, returned their federal order of merit awards to Germany in protest of a parliamentary vote aided by the far-right AfD. The vote, criticized for breaking taboos against partnering with extremist parties, drew backlash for undermining Germany's democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:48 IST
Holocaust survivor

Albrecht Weinberg, a 99-year-old Holocaust survivor, announced on Thursday that he would return his federal order of merit award to Germany. This protest comes after a controversial parliamentary vote where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) played a pivotal role in securing a majority for a migration crackdown motion.

The involvement of the AfD, considered extremist by many, marked a significant taboo-breaking moment as mainstream parties in Germany generally avoid collaborations with such groups. Weinberg, who survived the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen camps, sees this as an affront to democratic values and history.

Photographer Luigi Toscano, creator of the 'Lest We Forget' project, joined Weinberg in protesting the vote by also returning his merit award. Critics liken the situation to pre-Nazi Germany, warning of the potential dangers of collaborating with extremist factions. A response from the CDU remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

