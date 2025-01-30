Congo Crisis: A Battle for Territory and Peace Amid Historic Ethnic Tensions

The Democratic Republic of Congo is spiraling into chaos as President Félix Tshisekedi calls for massive military mobilization to counter the Rwanda-supported M23 rebels. These rebels have been seizing territory in the nation's east, notably advancing into Goma, a significant humanitarian hub.

Despite ongoing conflicts, a regional summit has urged peaceful dialogues. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens as looting continues in Goma, with the U.N. warning of escalating violence. These tensions are exacerbated by ethnic conflicts stretching back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, making the situation even more volatile.

The international community looks on as South Africa and Rwanda exchange tense rhetoric, increasing fears of a broader conflict. Observers attribute these escalating tensions to failed mediation efforts, as analysts stress the urgency of addressing both humanitarian needs and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)