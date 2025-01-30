Left Menu

Congo Crisis: A Battle for Territory and Peace Amid Historic Ethnic Tensions

Congo's President Tshisekedi called for military enlistment to counter Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advancing in eastern Congo. Amid looting and instability, international mediation is urged, with tensions between regional powers escalating. The conflict ties back to ethnic strife, hindered by complex regional politics and mineral wealth interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:34 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The Democratic Republic of Congo is spiraling into chaos as President Félix Tshisekedi calls for massive military mobilization to counter the Rwanda-supported M23 rebels. These rebels have been seizing territory in the nation's east, notably advancing into Goma, a significant humanitarian hub.

Despite ongoing conflicts, a regional summit has urged peaceful dialogues. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens as looting continues in Goma, with the U.N. warning of escalating violence. These tensions are exacerbated by ethnic conflicts stretching back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, making the situation even more volatile.

The international community looks on as South Africa and Rwanda exchange tense rhetoric, increasing fears of a broader conflict. Observers attribute these escalating tensions to failed mediation efforts, as analysts stress the urgency of addressing both humanitarian needs and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

