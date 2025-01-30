Vaccine Controversy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Contentious Path to Health Leadership

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was questioned intensively by the Senate Health Committee on Thursday. He faced sharp inquiry from Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who expressed concerns over Kennedy's history of contentious statements on vaccines.

In hearings, Kennedy was confronted over past claims deemed as misinformation, including remarks about the safety of vaccines and controversial theories regarding diseases. Kennedy, who founded the anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense, insisted he is not anti-vaccine and defended his past remarks.

The Senate Committee's hearing, which included no voting, saw mixed reactions with some Kennedy supporters and opponents present. Kennedy requires at least 50 Senate votes to secure his confirmation, following the precedent of other closely contested nominations under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)