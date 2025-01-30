Left Menu

Vaccine Controversy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Contentious Path to Health Leadership

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominee for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, faces scrutiny for his past vaccine stance and other controversial remarks. During Senate hearings, both proponents and opponents highlighted Kennedy's history of vaccine misinformation. A tight vote is expected as the Senate deliberates his confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:42 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was questioned intensively by the Senate Health Committee on Thursday. He faced sharp inquiry from Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who expressed concerns over Kennedy's history of contentious statements on vaccines.

In hearings, Kennedy was confronted over past claims deemed as misinformation, including remarks about the safety of vaccines and controversial theories regarding diseases. Kennedy, who founded the anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense, insisted he is not anti-vaccine and defended his past remarks.

The Senate Committee's hearing, which included no voting, saw mixed reactions with some Kennedy supporters and opponents present. Kennedy requires at least 50 Senate votes to secure his confirmation, following the precedent of other closely contested nominations under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

