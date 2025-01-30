Left Menu

Nicaragua's Constitutional Overhaul: Power Consolidation or Revolutionary Progress?

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's constitutional reforms, now approved, extend presidential control by formalizing the role of vice president as 'co-president' and enable unlimited vice president appointments. Critics view this as a power consolidation move, while supporters see it as advancing a long-standing revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:05 IST
Nicaragua's Constitutional Overhaul: Power Consolidation or Revolutionary Progress?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega has secured final approval for constitutional reforms that are designed to extend his control over various government facets, following a unanimous vote. Proponents, mostly government allies, argue these changes deepen a nearly half-century-old revolution, but the proposals have been criticized as an attempt to consolidate power further by a family dynasty many view as increasingly dictatorial.

Leading these changes, Congress head Gustavo Porras emphasized the intent to clearly establish Nicaragua's government as revolutionary. The reforms enhance state control over media and redefine the vice president role, currently filled by Ortega's wife, Rosario Murillo, as 'co-president,' while extending presidential terms to six years. Prior reforms already allowed unlimited presidential reelection.

This new framework permits either co-president to appoint an unlimited number of vice presidents, fueling speculation that Ortega and Murillo's children could be named to top government positions. Should Ortega die, his wife Murillo, aged 73, would assume power without elections. Subsequent to passing under the Sandinista Front's control, these changes await publication in the government gazette to be effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025