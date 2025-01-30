Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega has secured final approval for constitutional reforms that are designed to extend his control over various government facets, following a unanimous vote. Proponents, mostly government allies, argue these changes deepen a nearly half-century-old revolution, but the proposals have been criticized as an attempt to consolidate power further by a family dynasty many view as increasingly dictatorial.

Leading these changes, Congress head Gustavo Porras emphasized the intent to clearly establish Nicaragua's government as revolutionary. The reforms enhance state control over media and redefine the vice president role, currently filled by Ortega's wife, Rosario Murillo, as 'co-president,' while extending presidential terms to six years. Prior reforms already allowed unlimited presidential reelection.

This new framework permits either co-president to appoint an unlimited number of vice presidents, fueling speculation that Ortega and Murillo's children could be named to top government positions. Should Ortega die, his wife Murillo, aged 73, would assume power without elections. Subsequent to passing under the Sandinista Front's control, these changes await publication in the government gazette to be effective.

