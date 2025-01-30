Modi's Decade: A Golden Era in Indian History
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the transformative impact of Narendra Modi's decade-long rulership on India. He dismissed calls for secession in the southern region and highlighted Modi's influence as both a Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Shah praised Modi's global leadership and acknowledged his contributions to Indian history.
In a recent statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that when the history of India is penned, even Narendra Modi's staunchest opponents must acknowledge his decade-long leadership in glowing terms.
Speaking at the launch of the book 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade', Shah criticized advocates for a separate southern nation, questioning the need for further division given India's existing splits.
Shah also highlighted Modi's global recognition, having been awarded the highest civilian honors by 15 countries and commended his strategic initiatives since becoming Gujarat's Chief Minister, continuing through his tenure as Prime Minister.
