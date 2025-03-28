Left Menu

India's Electronics Transformation: Leaping Towards Global Leadership

India's electronics sector has dramatically transformed under PM Modi's leadership over the past decade. With electronics manufacturing quintupled and exports surging sixfold, a new government scheme is set to foster further growth. The sector's expansion is poised to enhance India's global economic presence and create substantial employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:59 IST
India's Electronics Transformation: Leaping Towards Global Leadership
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian electronics sector has undergone a significant transformation in the past decade, as highlighted by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a media briefing post-Cabinet meeting. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, electronics manufacturing in India has seen a fivefold increase, establishing the nation as a major hub for electronics production.

The minister also reported a sixfold surge in electronics exports, which now total approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Electronics exports rank among India's top three export items. The advancement into manufacturing passive components is anticipated to boost employment levels further.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Modi, recently approved a substantial funding initiative worth Rs 22,919 crore. This scheme aims to build a comprehensive electronics component ecosystem by attracting global and domestic investments. It is expected to generate direct and indirect employment while significantly enhancing India's participation in global value chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025