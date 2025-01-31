Doug Burgum: New Face of U.S. Interior Policy

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Doug Burgum as the new Interior Secretary under President Donald Trump, in a 79 to 18 vote held on Thursday.

Burgum, previously the governor of North Dakota, will oversee an agency responsible for managing 500 million acres of federal and tribal land. He is expected to align policy with Trump's objectives of boosting energy and mineral production, particularly through new leasing in oil-rich areas like Wyoming and New Mexico, as well as in the Gulf of Mexico.

A wealthy former software executive, Burgum during his confirmation pledged to expand oil and gas drilling rights and expedite permits for energy projects. His leadership marks a major policy shift from former President Joe Biden's administration, which prioritized limiting drilling on federal lands to promote renewable energy sources. Burgum, who once ran against Trump, is also being considered for a national council aimed at enhancing U.S. energy productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)