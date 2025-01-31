Left Menu

Election Commission to Probe Kejriwal’s Water Contamination Allegations

The Election Commission of India is set to investigate claims made by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the Haryana government of contaminating Delhi's water supply. Despite decreasing ammonia levels, Kejriwal calls for a criminal case against Haryana's CM, underscoring political tension ahead of Delhi polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:14 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has agreed to investigate allegations made by Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), concerning the alleged contamination of Delhi's water supply by the Haryana government. AAP representatives including Atishi and Bhagwant Mann met with the commission, which vowed to examine the case comprehensively before reaching a decision, AAP MP Sanjay Singh disclosed.

The inquiry follows ECI's notice to Kejriwal, demanding evidence for his claims of deliberate water poisoning by the Haryana administration. ECI emphasized it will impartially review Kejriwal's rebuttal, despite any personal attacks or aggressive tactics, and resolve the matter based on merit.

Kejriwal now asserts that the contamination has ceased, with ammonia levels dropping from 7 ppm to 2 ppm. He also accused Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini of a deliberate conspiracy to impact upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Amid escalating political strife among AAP, BJP, and Congress, Delhi is set to vote on February 5, with results to follow on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

