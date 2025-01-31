Left Menu

TMC and Azad Samaj Party MP Critique Govt Ahead of Economic Survey

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad criticizes the BJP-led government, accusing it of constant deceit over 11 years, questioning the efficacy of the Economic Survey. Meanwhile, MP Chandrashekhar Azad expresses mixed hopes and fears about government action, emphasizing its impact on the upcoming Delhi elections amid the current budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:05 IST
TMC and Azad Samaj Party MP Critique Govt Ahead of Economic Survey
TMC MP Kirti Azad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government on Friday, accusing it of deceiving the public for 11 years. He asserted that the Economic Survey would also fail to deliver results, recalling unfulfilled promises by Prime Minister Modi during his electoral campaign.

The Economic Survey for 2024-25 was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in both houses of Parliament, which adjourned shortly after. The Survey projects India's economic growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for FY26, emphasizing strong economic fundamentals, fiscal consolidation, and plans for bolstering industrial growth through R&D and support for MSMEs.

Earlier, Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President MP Chandrashekhar Azad spoke to ANI, reflecting on public expectations and apprehensions regarding the government's delivery on promises amid the current budget session. He noted that the decisions taken would influence the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The budget is set to be presented on February 1, following the Parliament session's commencement on January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025