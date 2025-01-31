TMC and Azad Samaj Party MP Critique Govt Ahead of Economic Survey

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government on Friday, accusing it of deceiving the public for 11 years. He asserted that the Economic Survey would also fail to deliver results, recalling unfulfilled promises by Prime Minister Modi during his electoral campaign.

The Economic Survey for 2024-25 was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in both houses of Parliament, which adjourned shortly after. The Survey projects India's economic growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for FY26, emphasizing strong economic fundamentals, fiscal consolidation, and plans for bolstering industrial growth through R&D and support for MSMEs.

Earlier, Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President MP Chandrashekhar Azad spoke to ANI, reflecting on public expectations and apprehensions regarding the government's delivery on promises amid the current budget session. He noted that the decisions taken would influence the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The budget is set to be presented on February 1, following the Parliament session's commencement on January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)