Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses Trump's BRICS Currency Threat

The Kremlin has dismissed President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on BRICS countries if they create a new currency. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the BRICS nations were not planning such a move but focused on joint investment platforms. The threat continues amid Trump's warnings about currency changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:53 IST
Kremlin Dismisses Trump's BRICS Currency Threat
Representative Image Image Credit:

The Kremlin has dismissed a renewed threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on BRICS countries should they create their own currency, clarifying that such a plan does not exist. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized this on Friday, noting the BRICS focus is on joint investment platforms, not a new currency.

President Trump repeated his tariff threats in response to discussions among BRICS nations about replacing the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency. However, according to Peskov, this was a misunderstanding of BRICS' intentions and objectives. The group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and recently expanded to other nations, aims to enhance business through national currencies rather than creating a new shared currency.

As the dialogue around using their currencies for transactions gains traction, especially following Western sanctions on Russia, the Kremlin reiterated that any U.S. attempts to mandate dollar use could backfire. Peskov's remarks underline a need for detailed explanations of the BRICS agenda to U.S. officials, including President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025