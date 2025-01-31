Left Menu

Kejriwal Launches AAP's 'Budget' Patra: Promises Rs35,000 Monthly Savings Amid BJP Criticism

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, unveiled AAP's 'Budget' Patra campaign, highlighting a potential monthly savings of Rs35,000 for families under AAP governance. Criticizing BJP, he claimed their win would halt these benefits. Additionally, he addressed Delhi's water crisis and lodged allegations against Haryana's Chief Minister on the Yamuna water issue.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched the 'Budget' Patra campaign on Friday, declaring substantial monthly savings for families under the AAP government. He emphasized the party's initiatives which, coupled with new schemes, would provide a total monthly benefit of Rs35,000 for each Delhi household.

During a press conference, Kejriwal outlined the financial benefits from key welfare programs, highlighting savings from free utilities and services like electricity and water. He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to discontinue these initiatives if elected, effectively increasing the financial burden on families.

Furthermore, Kejriwal announced new schemes aimed at supporting women, students, and senior citizens, which are expected to add Rs8,000 to Rs10,000 in monthly savings. In an online statement, he celebrated the reduction in ammonia levels in Delhi's water supply and criticized the Haryana Chief Minister, alleging negligence in the management of the Yamuna River's contamination issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

