Tensions Erupt Outside Istanbul Courthouse Amid Political Probe

In a tense encounter outside Istanbul's courthouse on Friday, police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters backing the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. As Imamoglu was summoned for testimony in two ongoing legal probes, supporters clashed with officers in a bid to express their dissent.

Imamoglu, a potential future leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party and a possible contender against President Erdogan, spent two hours testifying over remarks about a chief prosecutor and court expert. Critics suggest these actions are attempts to remove him from Turkey's political arena.

With thousands rallying at the Caglayan courthouse, tensions peaked when riot police restricted a CHP bus, used as a podium, from nearing the scene. Clashes ensued, with police resorting to tear gas to scatter the crowds. Following his testimony, Imamoglu addressed his supporters, asserting the day's events were about justice and rights, denouncing them as conspiracies against Istanbul's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)