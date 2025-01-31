Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Outside Istanbul Courthouse Amid Political Probe

Protesters clashed with police outside an Istanbul courthouse in support of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who faces new legal probes. Imamoglu, a major opposition figure in Turkey, testified for his comments about a prosecutor and court expert. Thousands gathered to protest, alleging political suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:18 IST
Tensions Erupt Outside Istanbul Courthouse Amid Political Probe
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a tense encounter outside Istanbul's courthouse on Friday, police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters backing the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. As Imamoglu was summoned for testimony in two ongoing legal probes, supporters clashed with officers in a bid to express their dissent.

Imamoglu, a potential future leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party and a possible contender against President Erdogan, spent two hours testifying over remarks about a chief prosecutor and court expert. Critics suggest these actions are attempts to remove him from Turkey's political arena.

With thousands rallying at the Caglayan courthouse, tensions peaked when riot police restricted a CHP bus, used as a podium, from nearing the scene. Clashes ensued, with police resorting to tear gas to scatter the crowds. Following his testimony, Imamoglu addressed his supporters, asserting the day's events were about justice and rights, denouncing them as conspiracies against Istanbul's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025