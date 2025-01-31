Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Sonia Gandhi's Remarks Ignite BJP-Congress Clash

Sonia Gandhi's comments about President Droupadi Murmu have sparked a heated confrontation between the BJP and Congress. The BJP accused Gandhi of disrespecting the president, highlighting an ongoing disregard for constitutional dignity, while the Congress defended her empathy and criticized the BJP's exclusion of the president from key events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:27 IST
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress following remarks by its former president Sonia Gandhi concerning President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament. BJP leaders described Gandhi's comments as 'deeply disrespectful,' marking a persistent lack of respect from opposition towards the highest constitutional office.

The Congress, however, fought back, asserting that Gandhi's words were intended to convey empathy for President Murmu, particularly concerning her health. Congress challenged the BJP to account for their 'disrespect' when Murmu was omitted from significant events, such as the Parliament inauguration.

Amid the war of words, BJP officials, including J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, strongly condemned Gandhi's remarks, labeling them as inappropriate. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called them an insult to Indian women and tribal communities, insisting the Congress apologize for its comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

