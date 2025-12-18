BJP's Outrage Over Chavan's Operation Sindoor Remarks: A Political Storm

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has labeled former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan's statements on Operation Sindoor as 'anti-national', sparking a political dispute and calling for his expulsion from the Congress.

Chavan's depiction of India's alleged aerial defeat on Operation Sindoor's initial day agitated BJP, which urged Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, to publicly apologize and expel Chavan.

Despite criticism, Chavan remains firm, not retracting his comments on India's military actions against Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack, while BJP roars for accountability and views Congress's silence as indicative of their political mindset.