Left Menu

BJP's Outrage Over Chavan's Operation Sindoor Remarks: A Political Storm

The BJP criticized former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan's comments on Operation Sindoor as anti-national. They demand an apology from Congress for Chavan's alleged insult to the Indian Army. Chavan stood by his comments, refusing to apologize despite backlash, prompting BJP to demand his expulsion from Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:22 IST
BJP's Outrage Over Chavan's Operation Sindoor Remarks: A Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has labeled former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan's statements on Operation Sindoor as 'anti-national', sparking a political dispute and calling for his expulsion from the Congress.

Chavan's depiction of India's alleged aerial defeat on Operation Sindoor's initial day agitated BJP, which urged Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, to publicly apologize and expel Chavan.

Despite criticism, Chavan remains firm, not retracting his comments on India's military actions against Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack, while BJP roars for accountability and views Congress's silence as indicative of their political mindset.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025