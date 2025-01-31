Kejriwal Touts AAP's Financial Relief Ahead of Delhi Polls

As the Delhi polls approach, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the economic benefits of AAP's governance, claiming substantial financial relief for families availing its various welfare schemes.

Kejriwal elaborated on major initiatives such as free electricity, free education, and free bus rides for women, underscoring a family's monthly savings estimated at Rs 50,000. In a pointed jab at the BJP, Kejriwal warned that their potential governance would dismantle these benefits.

He outlined how AAP's schemes lead to significant savings, including Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 from free electricity, Rs 2,500 from free water, and still more from education and healthcare. As the elections near, Kejriwal urged support to prevent dismantling of these programs, ascribing the BJP intentions incompatible with the public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)