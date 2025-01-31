U.S. Tech Talks: Trump Meets Huang

In a significant move within the tech industry, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, at the White House this Friday. According to a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity, the meeting signals potential discussions that might impact the tech sector and broader policy frameworks.

The meeting highlights the increasing collaboration between political leadership and tech giants, as Nvidia stands as a leading player in the graphics processing industry. Experts speculate that discussions may cover topics ranging from technological innovation to regulatory considerations.

This event underscores the critical intersection of technology and governance, as leaders aim to navigate the complex landscape shaping today's digital economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)