Mass Exodus: AAP MLAs Resign Days Before Delhi Elections

Seven Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have exited the party ahead of the Delhi elections, citing unfulfilled promises and a shift from AAP's founding principles. Key leaders express disillusionment with the direction the party has taken, raising concerns about its governance and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:55 IST
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal durig poll campaign (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, seven members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have tendered their resignations, raising serious concerns about the party's direction and governance. Among the prominent figures, Rohit Maharoliya from the Trilokpuri constituency leads the exodus.

Maharoliya's departure is driven by allegations of unfulfilled commitments towards the Dalit/Valmiki community and criticisms of the party's exploitation of community issues for political advancement. He articulated his dissatisfaction with the AAP's inaction on systemic employment reforms and voiced his disappointment over the silencing of his advocacy efforts.

Other notable resignations include Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar and Bhavna Gaud from Palam, who express disenchantment with AAP's leadership. Rajesh Rishi of Janakpuri cited disillusionment with AAP's drift from its foundational ethos. As the countdown to the polls heightens, the AAP faces intensified scrutiny over its ideological integrity and internal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

