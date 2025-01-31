Mass Exodus: AAP MLAs Resign Days Before Delhi Elections
Seven Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have exited the party ahead of the Delhi elections, citing unfulfilled promises and a shift from AAP's founding principles. Key leaders express disillusionment with the direction the party has taken, raising concerns about its governance and transparency.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, seven members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have tendered their resignations, raising serious concerns about the party's direction and governance. Among the prominent figures, Rohit Maharoliya from the Trilokpuri constituency leads the exodus.
Maharoliya's departure is driven by allegations of unfulfilled commitments towards the Dalit/Valmiki community and criticisms of the party's exploitation of community issues for political advancement. He articulated his dissatisfaction with the AAP's inaction on systemic employment reforms and voiced his disappointment over the silencing of his advocacy efforts.
Other notable resignations include Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar and Bhavna Gaud from Palam, who express disenchantment with AAP's leadership. Rajesh Rishi of Janakpuri cited disillusionment with AAP's drift from its foundational ethos. As the countdown to the polls heightens, the AAP faces intensified scrutiny over its ideological integrity and internal dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Delhi
- elections
- resignations
- MLAs
- party
- political
- promises
- transparency
- ideology
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Interrogation
South Korea's Political Crisis: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest and its Ramifications
South Korea's Political Turmoil Shakes Economic Stability
Biden's Resurgence to Legacy: A Political Farewell
EC asks political parties, candidates to disclose and label AI generated content in campaigning.