Slovakia has taken decisive action by banning Georgian military volunteer Mamuka Mamulashvili and nine other individuals from entering the country. This move comes amid allegations of a plot to overthrow the Slovak government through orchestrated public protests.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance on the Ukraine war, announced the ban at a press conference. He accused the Georgian National Legion of being behind the protest planning. However, both opposition groups and activists have strongly denied any connection to the alleged coup attempt.

The situation intensifies as Mamulashvili, commander of the Georgian Legion fighting in Ukraine, refuted involvement in Slovakia's protests. Despite Fico's claims, these denied connections highlight the tension between Slovakia, its opposition, and international actors.

