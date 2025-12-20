Left Menu

Global Headlines: Ukraine's Diplomacy Efforts, Bangladesh's Call for Calm, and More

Current world headlines include Ukraine's new diplomatic talks with the US over the Russian conflict, Bangladesh urging peace after a youth leader's assassination, the release of US Epstein files spotlighting Clinton, Pakistan's Imran Khan facing imprisonment, and a tragic train accident in India involving seven elephants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is advancing diplomatic efforts with new negotiations alongside the US and European allies to address the Russian conflict. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov remains committed to joint efforts for a settlement.

Amid rising tension in Bangladesh, the interim government appeals for peace following protests over a youth leader's death. As elections near, authorities hope to alleviate instability.

The US releases Epstein files highlighting Bill Clinton's involvement, with minimal mention of Trump. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a 17-year jail sentence in a corruption case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

