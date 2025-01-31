Left Menu

Internal Strife: Karnataka BJP Election Turmoil

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil has accused Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra of manipulating internal party elections to strengthen his power. Allegations of misconduct and dynastic politics have emerged, causing dissatisfaction within the party. Vijayendra denies wrongdoing, asserting the central leadership's oversight of the election process.

The internal dynamics within Karnataka BJP have taken a contentious turn, as leader Basanagouda Patil levies serious accusations against state unit chief B Y Vijayendra. Patil claims that the ongoing internal elections lack organization, blaming Vijayendra for prioritizing his political ambitions over fair processes.

Amidst growing tensions, senior BJP figures, including MP K Sudhakar and former CM D V Sadananda Gowda, publicly criticize Vijayendra's methods, highlighting a culture of sycophancy. Allegations include deliberate marginalization of senior leaders and dynastic politics, with calls for intervention from the party's central leadership.

In response, Vijayendra refutes allegations of misconduct, reassuring that the election process is under the central leadership's scrutiny. He acknowledges challenges in uniting the party but remains optimistic about future improvements. The unfolding scenario underscores significant discord within the state's BJP ranks.

