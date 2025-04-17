Naveen Patnaik Set for Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Party Elections

Naveen Patnaik is on track to be re-elected as the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the ninth consecutive term. The party's organisational elections are being held in six phases, with district presidents being chosen in the fourth phase and the state council members selecting the president in the fifth phase.

According to BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, the organisational elections aim to reinforce the party's internal framework, particularly as tensions mount over its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Naveen Patnaik emerged as the sole candidate for the presidency, expected to be confirmed on April 19.

This significant event coincides with the 28th anniversary of the death of Patnaik's father, Biju Patnaik, after whom the party is named. Despite BJD's historical influence, recent state elections saw the BJP capturing 78 seats in the Odisha assembly, marking a shift in power dynamics.

