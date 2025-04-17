Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Set for Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Party Elections

Naveen Patnaik is poised for re-election as BJD president for the ninth time. The party's six-phase election aims to fortify its internal structure amidst challenges. Patnaik's nomination aligns with his father's death anniversary, as BJD commemorates past achievements while facing recent electoral setbacks in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:43 IST
Naveen Patnaik Set for Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Party Elections
BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik is on track to be re-elected as the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the ninth consecutive term. The party's organisational elections are being held in six phases, with district presidents being chosen in the fourth phase and the state council members selecting the president in the fifth phase.

According to BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, the organisational elections aim to reinforce the party's internal framework, particularly as tensions mount over its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Naveen Patnaik emerged as the sole candidate for the presidency, expected to be confirmed on April 19.

This significant event coincides with the 28th anniversary of the death of Patnaik's father, Biju Patnaik, after whom the party is named. Despite BJD's historical influence, recent state elections saw the BJP capturing 78 seats in the Odisha assembly, marking a shift in power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025