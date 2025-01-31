Left Menu

Telangana's Political Showdown: CM Revanth Reddy's Bold Critique of K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, criticized BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, comparing him to a demonetised Rs 1,000 note. Reddy challenged Rao to attend assembly debates, claiming his political value had diminished and the people of Telangana are no longer interested in his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:34 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political rally in Mogiligidda, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lashed out at BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, likening him to the obsolete demonetised Rs 1,000 currency note. Reddy claimed that Rao's political value had significantly diminished, and those allied with him risked political obsolescence.

Reddy urged Chandrasekhar Rao, known as KCR, to face the assembly sessions and engage in meaningful debates. The CM argued that Telangana's electorate has moved beyond KCR's influence, now benefiting from government schemes implemented by Reddy's administration, including loan waivers and free bus travel for women.

Addressing further allegations, Reddy highlighted his government's achievements and criticized the previous regime's neglect of cultural figures like Gaddar. He vowed to rename a minister's party office location after Gaddar if derogatory remarks continued, illustrating his commitment to honoring Telangana's cultural icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

