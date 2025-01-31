Telangana's Political Showdown: CM Revanth Reddy's Bold Critique of K Chandrasekhar Rao

In a fiery political rally in Mogiligidda, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lashed out at BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, likening him to the obsolete demonetised Rs 1,000 currency note. Reddy claimed that Rao's political value had significantly diminished, and those allied with him risked political obsolescence.

Reddy urged Chandrasekhar Rao, known as KCR, to face the assembly sessions and engage in meaningful debates. The CM argued that Telangana's electorate has moved beyond KCR's influence, now benefiting from government schemes implemented by Reddy's administration, including loan waivers and free bus travel for women.

Addressing further allegations, Reddy highlighted his government's achievements and criticized the previous regime's neglect of cultural figures like Gaddar. He vowed to rename a minister's party office location after Gaddar if derogatory remarks continued, illustrating his commitment to honoring Telangana's cultural icons.

