India Urges Peace Amid Congo Conflict
India has expressed its concern over the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels capture Goma. The Indian government is monitoring the safety of its nationals there and maintains contact with the UN peacekeeping mission in the region.
India has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Rwandan-supported M23 rebels have seized control of the key eastern city of Goma. Officials are closely monitoring the situation as tensions escalate in the central African region.
The External Affairs Ministry has revealed that around 1,000 Indian nationals were residing in Goma at the conflict's outbreak, with most having since relocated to safer areas. The Indian embassy in Kinshasa has been issuing advisories to ensure their safety and wellbeing.
Furthermore, approximately 1,200 Indian troops are actively involved in the UN peacekeeping mission in the area. India maintains regular communication with the UN regarding developments in Congo as it navigates these tumultuous times.
