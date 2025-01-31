Germany's Parliament Rejects Controversial Immigration Draft

Germany's parliamentary body, the Bundestag, has dismissed an opposition-led draft law intended to tighten immigration policy, averting cooperation with the far-right for the first time in modern history.

This follows a controversial non-binding motion on migration, endorsed by the opposition conservatives and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), a collaboration deemed taboo due to the latter's surveillance by German security services. However, the support wavered as 12 conservative lawmakers chose not to back the draft bill promoted by their leader, Friedrich Merz.

Merz's plan sought to impose stricter controls on family reunification and escalate expulsions at borders. Despite Merz being a possible chancellor post-February's national elections, the parliament, led by vice-president Petra Pau, ruled against the bill with 350 votes opposing and 338 in favor. The move exposed internal party conflicts and was met with nationwide protests, alongside rebukes from key figures, including former Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's churches.

(With inputs from agencies.)