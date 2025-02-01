U.S.-China Tensions Heighten Over Panama Canal
Concerns over China's increasing influence near the Panama Canal are causing diplomatic tensions, as U.S. envoy Mauricio Claver-Carone highlights potential national security risks. Amid growing Chinese economic presence in Latin America, U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio visits Panama to discuss these issues, despite Panama's assurances of retaining canal control.
The presence of Chinese interests around the strategic Panama Canal has emerged as a significant national security issue for Panama, according to U.S. special envoy for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone. His comments come just ahead of U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio's visit to Panama.
Rubio is set to embark on his first foreign trip, with a focus on the canal, including a meeting with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino. The discussions occur amid lingering tensions following previous threats by President Donald Trump regarding U.S. oversight of the canal.
China's growing economic footprint in Latin America raises additional concerns for Washington, as it worries the region may lean more towards Beijing. Nonetheless, Panama has firmly denied any transfer of canal control to China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
