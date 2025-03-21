Iran's pursuit of peaceful nuclear energy is sparking international discussion as the United States and Israel prepare for high-level talks on Tehran's nuclear agenda. The Kremlin asserted Iran's rights under international law, with Russia offering to mediate between Iran and the current US administration.

A recent phone call between President Trump and Russian President Putin included extensive discussions on Iran. The Kremlin emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov reinforcing Iran's legitimate right to develop peaceful atomic energy as per international regulations.

Amidst Trump's warnings of potential military action unless a nuclear deal is struck, tension mounts following his withdrawal from a key deal during his presidential term. Despite Western officials' concerns about possible nuclear weapons development by Iran, Russia remains a staunch advocate of peaceful resolutions.

