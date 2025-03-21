Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Iran's Nuclear Energy Rights Amid US-Israel Talks

Iran's pursuit of peaceful nuclear energy is under international scrutiny as US and Israel prepare for talks. Russia supports Iran's rights, advocating diplomatic solutions. Trump's past actions and recent threats emphasize tensions. Iran remains adamant about its peaceful intentions amidst regional concerns over potential nuclear proliferation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:50 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Iran's Nuclear Energy Rights Amid US-Israel Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's pursuit of peaceful nuclear energy is sparking international discussion as the United States and Israel prepare for high-level talks on Tehran's nuclear agenda. The Kremlin asserted Iran's rights under international law, with Russia offering to mediate between Iran and the current US administration.

A recent phone call between President Trump and Russian President Putin included extensive discussions on Iran. The Kremlin emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov reinforcing Iran's legitimate right to develop peaceful atomic energy as per international regulations.

Amidst Trump's warnings of potential military action unless a nuclear deal is struck, tension mounts following his withdrawal from a key deal during his presidential term. Despite Western officials' concerns about possible nuclear weapons development by Iran, Russia remains a staunch advocate of peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025