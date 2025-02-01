Trump Targets FAA Diversity: Root of Air Disaster or Mere Scapegoat?

President Donald Trump wasted no time in assigning blame for the recent air disaster, pegging FAA diversity hiring initiatives as a cause. His assertion comes despite a lack of evidence connecting these initiatives to the collision involving an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter.

Trump's comments have ignited controversy, with Democrats and civil rights leaders strongly criticizing him for using the tragedy to push back against diversity programs. The FAA and experts maintain that diversity efforts involve rigorous candidate standards.

The FAA has been seeking to address long-standing staffing shortages, with diversity efforts dating back years. Trump's claims have been met with dismay by groups representing disabled workers, emphasizing that all hires meet stringent qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)