Heartbreaking Tragedies Strike Telangana: Infant Death and Deadly Collision

In a harrowing turn of events, Quthbullapur in Telangana witnessed the alleged murder of a two-month-old infant by his own parents. The young couple, identified as Mamata and Rajendra, was taken into police custody following the tragic demise of their child, Surya, at their residence.

Police sources revealed that the baby had been incessantly crying for two days, causing the mother to reportedly lose her composure. In a fit of rage, she allegedly restrained the child and threw him into a burning stove, ultimately resulting in his death. The authorities have initiated an investigation, examining potential underlying mental health issues of the mother.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, an early morning collision between a motorcycle and a tanker claimed the lives of a home guard and a young woman. The victims, Mohammad Hussain and Akshita, were en route to their destination when the tragic accident occurred. Police have launched a probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)