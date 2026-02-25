Heartbreaking Tragedies Strike Telangana: Infant Death and Deadly Collision
A devastating series of events unfolded in Telangana, leading to the death of a two-month-old baby allegedly at the hands of his parents, and a fatal road accident in Hyderabad. Authorities investigate the incidents, with suspects in custody and post-mortem examinations underway.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing turn of events, Quthbullapur in Telangana witnessed the alleged murder of a two-month-old infant by his own parents. The young couple, identified as Mamata and Rajendra, was taken into police custody following the tragic demise of their child, Surya, at their residence.
Police sources revealed that the baby had been incessantly crying for two days, causing the mother to reportedly lose her composure. In a fit of rage, she allegedly restrained the child and threw him into a burning stove, ultimately resulting in his death. The authorities have initiated an investigation, examining potential underlying mental health issues of the mother.
Meanwhile, in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, an early morning collision between a motorcycle and a tanker claimed the lives of a home guard and a young woman. The victims, Mohammad Hussain and Akshita, were en route to their destination when the tragic accident occurred. Police have launched a probe into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre Over Name Change Discrepancies
Mamata Accuses Centre of Bias in State Renaming
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Linguistic Diversity on International Mother Language Day
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Talent at West Bengal's Civilian Awards
Mamata Banerjee Defends Bengali Identity Against Alleged Harassment