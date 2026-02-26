Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere
Three individuals lost their lives instantly when their car collided with a truck in Challakere Taluk near Hirehalli Toll Plaza. They were returning from a pilgrimage to Mantralaya. The police reported extensive damage to the car. A case is filed, and investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident claimed the lives of three people at Challakere Taluk on Thursday when their car collided head-on with a truck, according to local police reports.
The collision took place near the Hirehalli Toll Plaza as the victims were making their way back to Tiptur following a pilgrimage to Mantralaya.
The impact was so forceful that it left the car completely wrecked. Authorities are still gathering information on the deceased, and an investigation has been launched to uncover further details.
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- collision
- Challakere
- truck
- car
- deceased
- police
- investigation
- pilgrimage
- Tiptur
ALSO READ
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident
European Index Retreats on Tech and Healthcare Slump
Young Hearts Under Threat: A Call for Early Cardiac Screening
Telangana's Bold Measures: Caring for Elders and Executive Education