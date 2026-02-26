Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

A devastating accident claimed the lives of three people at Challakere Taluk on Thursday when their car collided head-on with a truck, according to local police reports.

The collision took place near the Hirehalli Toll Plaza as the victims were making their way back to Tiptur following a pilgrimage to Mantralaya.

The impact was so forceful that it left the car completely wrecked. Authorities are still gathering information on the deceased, and an investigation has been launched to uncover further details.