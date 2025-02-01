Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP Eyes Victory Amid Political Tensions

Amid intensifying political tensions, BJP remains optimistic about securing a victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, bolstered by migrant Odia support and confidence in Modi's leadership. The polls are set for February 5, with competing parties, Congress and AAP, vying for dominance before the February 8 vote count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:01 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP Eyes Victory Amid Political Tensions
BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda expressed confidence in the party's triumph, buoyed by the support of thousands of migrant Odias in Delhi. Highlighting their enthusiasm for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Panda noted a strong desire for a 'double-engine' government.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan echoed this optimism, predicting a win for BJP candidate Shikha Rai in the Greater Kailash constituency, signaling the party's positive outlook. Kishan stated, "The broom is going, Modi ji is coming," in an ANI interview, forecasting a potential BJP resurgence.

As election fever peaks, the political landscape is fraught with tension. AAP launched allegations of central government conspiracies and voter list manipulation, whereas the BJP accused the AAP of illegal settlement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya residents. With polls on February 5 and results on February 8, history signals a tough contest following AAP's strong 2020 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025