Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP Eyes Victory Amid Political Tensions
Amid intensifying political tensions, BJP remains optimistic about securing a victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, bolstered by migrant Odia support and confidence in Modi's leadership. The polls are set for February 5, with competing parties, Congress and AAP, vying for dominance before the February 8 vote count.
In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda expressed confidence in the party's triumph, buoyed by the support of thousands of migrant Odias in Delhi. Highlighting their enthusiasm for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Panda noted a strong desire for a 'double-engine' government.
BJP MP Ravi Kishan echoed this optimism, predicting a win for BJP candidate Shikha Rai in the Greater Kailash constituency, signaling the party's positive outlook. Kishan stated, "The broom is going, Modi ji is coming," in an ANI interview, forecasting a potential BJP resurgence.
As election fever peaks, the political landscape is fraught with tension. AAP launched allegations of central government conspiracies and voter list manipulation, whereas the BJP accused the AAP of illegal settlement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya residents. With polls on February 5 and results on February 8, history signals a tough contest following AAP's strong 2020 victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
