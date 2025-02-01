Budget Bonanza for Bihar: Congress Questions Andhra Pradesh Oversight

The Modi government's Union Budget 2025-26 has drawn criticism from the Congress for its perceived favoritism towards Bihar, leaving Andhra Pradesh overlooked. Congress highlighted key benefits announced for Bihar, including a new Makhana Board, financial aid for the western Kosi canal, and expansion support for IIT Patna.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her record eighth Union Budget, revealed plans for establishing a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar and facilitating future-ready greenfield airports. However, the apprehension from Congress largely centers around financial neglect faced by Andhra Pradesh, raising questions about India's political stratagem.

In addition to Bihar's focus, modifications to nutritional support programs like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 were announced. Despite enhancements, the Congress criticized the budget for failing to address calls for breakfast inclusion in schools and improved remunerations for Anganwadi workers. The ongoing debate underscores a gap in investment priorities in human capital by the Finance Ministry.

