Budget Bonanza for Bihar: Congress Questions Andhra Pradesh Oversight

The Congress criticized the Modi government for favoring Bihar with numerous budget benefits while neglecting Andhra Pradesh. Budget announcements included a Makhana Board, financial aid for Kosi canal, and IIT Patna expansion. There were also updates to the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan schemes, albeit with some criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:02 IST
Budget Bonanza for Bihar: Congress Questions Andhra Pradesh Oversight
The Modi government's Union Budget 2025-26 has drawn criticism from the Congress for its perceived favoritism towards Bihar, leaving Andhra Pradesh overlooked. Congress highlighted key benefits announced for Bihar, including a new Makhana Board, financial aid for the western Kosi canal, and expansion support for IIT Patna.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her record eighth Union Budget, revealed plans for establishing a National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar and facilitating future-ready greenfield airports. However, the apprehension from Congress largely centers around financial neglect faced by Andhra Pradesh, raising questions about India's political stratagem.

In addition to Bihar's focus, modifications to nutritional support programs like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 were announced. Despite enhancements, the Congress criticized the budget for failing to address calls for breakfast inclusion in schools and improved remunerations for Anganwadi workers. The ongoing debate underscores a gap in investment priorities in human capital by the Finance Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

