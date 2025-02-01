Bihar's Makhana Producers Rejoice as Government Announces Dedicated Makhana Board

Bihar's Agricultural sector received a significant boost as Mangal Pandey, a state minister, lauded the Indian government's decision to establish a Makhana Board in Bihar. The announcement made during the Union Budget 2025 presentation marks the fulfillment of a long-standing demand by foxnut farmers, a community crucial to the state's economy.

Speaking to reporters, Pandey expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He emphasized the importance of the board, likening it to existing agricultural boards such as those for Tea and Rubber, underscoring its potential to benefit thousands of farmers in Bihar.

Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the board as part of the One District One Product initiative. The forthcoming Makhana Board intends to enhance various aspects of foxnut cultivation, including production, processing, and marketing. It aims to support farmers' groups by providing training and ensuring access to government schemes. The board's establishment aligns with the government's broader objectives for economic empowerment and agricultural advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)