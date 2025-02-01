Left Menu

Bihar's Makhana Producers Rejoice as Government Announces Dedicated Makhana Board

Bihar minister Mangal Pandey commends Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for announcing the formation of a Makhana Board in Bihar, fulfilling farmers’ longstanding demand. The initiative, under the One District One Product scheme, aims to boost foxnut production, benefiting the state's cultivators and enhancing India's economic focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:03 IST
Bihar's Makhana Producers Rejoice as Government Announces Dedicated Makhana Board
Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Agricultural sector received a significant boost as Mangal Pandey, a state minister, lauded the Indian government's decision to establish a Makhana Board in Bihar. The announcement made during the Union Budget 2025 presentation marks the fulfillment of a long-standing demand by foxnut farmers, a community crucial to the state's economy.

Speaking to reporters, Pandey expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He emphasized the importance of the board, likening it to existing agricultural boards such as those for Tea and Rubber, underscoring its potential to benefit thousands of farmers in Bihar.

Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the board as part of the One District One Product initiative. The forthcoming Makhana Board intends to enhance various aspects of foxnut cultivation, including production, processing, and marketing. It aims to support farmers' groups by providing training and ensuring access to government schemes. The board's establishment aligns with the government's broader objectives for economic empowerment and agricultural advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025