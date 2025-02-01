Congress Questions 'Bonanza' Budget: Andhra Pradesh Overlooked, Claims MP

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has voiced his discontent over the Union Budget 2025, suggesting that political motives might have influenced its formulation. Ramesh pointed out that Bihar, which faces assembly elections later this year, has seen a series of favorable announcements, raising questions about selective development strategies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the budget, revealed plans to establish a Board for makhana, a staple in Bihar. This initiative aims to boost production and marketing efforts. New greenfield airports and the expansion of existing airport facilities in Patna and Bihta were also confirmed.

Additionally, Sitharaman announced support for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project and a new National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar, signaling a significant investment in the state's infrastructure. Despite these projects, Ramesh criticized the apparent oversight of Andhra Pradesh, underlining a skew in resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)