Battle for Bihar: High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections

Bihar's Rajya Sabha elections see fierce competition, with key politicians from NDA, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP's Nitin Nabin, filing nominations. Despite RJD opposition, NDA aims to secure all five seats. The political landscape is poised for change as alliances form and intrigues unfold ahead of March 16 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:42 IST
The political landscape in Bihar is bracing for a significant contest as nominations for Rajya Sabha elections unfold. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin have joined the fray, representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is determined to secure all five seats in the face of opposition from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The election sees seasoned politicians like Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur of JD(U), RLM president Upendra Kushwaha, and BJP state general secretary Shivesh Kumar making significant strides towards influential parliamentary positions. With Amit Shah's presence lending gravitas, this electoral event reflects the strategic maneuvers typical of Bihar's dynamic political arena.

Meanwhile, RJD's decision to contest only one seat, backed by allies like AIMIM and BSP, points to calculated political plays amidst the NDA's overwhelming Assembly majority. As Bihar's political elite vie for dominance, this election could redefine the state's broader political narrative, setting the stage for what promises to be a fascinating political contest.

