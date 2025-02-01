Left Menu

Kejriwal Condemns Attack on AAP MLA: Tensions Rise Ahead of Delhi Elections

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal condemned a violent attack on Rithala candidate Mohinder Goyal, pointing fingers at BJP amid electoral tensions. The incident, occurring during a rally, involved BJP accusations and has intensified the pre-election atmosphere. Mohinder Goyal, hospitalized and recovering, faces competition from BJP's Kulwant Rana and Congress' Sushant Mishra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:45 IST
Kejriwal Condemns Attack on AAP MLA: Tensions Rise Ahead of Delhi Elections
AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has issued a sharp condemnation of an attack on Mohinder Goyal, the Rithala constituency candidate and sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly. Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inciting violence in frustration over losing the upcoming Delhi elections.

The assault on Goyal, which took place during an election rally, left him unconscious and prompted immediate medical attention at Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the attack was received at around 11.15 am, and a police team was promptly dispatched to the scene.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh echoed Kejriwal's accusations against the BJP for orchestrating the attack, questioning the Election Commission's response. The Rithala constituency, a crucial North West Delhi district seat, will see Goyal contest against BJP's Kulwant Rana and Congress's Sushant Mishra in the February 5 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building trustworthy AI in medicine: The role of explainability and cognitive load

Beyond tweets and alerts: New role of social media in disaster management

When reality is deceived: The rise of security attacks in remote collaborative mixed reality

Open source under pressure: Challenges of compliance in a regulated world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025