Kejriwal Condemns Attack on AAP MLA: Tensions Rise Ahead of Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has issued a sharp condemnation of an attack on Mohinder Goyal, the Rithala constituency candidate and sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly. Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inciting violence in frustration over losing the upcoming Delhi elections.

The assault on Goyal, which took place during an election rally, left him unconscious and prompted immediate medical attention at Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the attack was received at around 11.15 am, and a police team was promptly dispatched to the scene.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh echoed Kejriwal's accusations against the BJP for orchestrating the attack, questioning the Election Commission's response. The Rithala constituency, a crucial North West Delhi district seat, will see Goyal contest against BJP's Kulwant Rana and Congress's Sushant Mishra in the February 5 elections.

