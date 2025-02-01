Left Menu

Congress Critiques BJP's 2025 Union Budget: Lack of Innovation and Impact

The Congress criticizes the BJP-led Centre for lacking innovation in the 2025 Union Budget, claiming it caters to the middle class but neglects broader economic issues. Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram highlighted budget cuts affecting vital sectors like health, education, and rural development while questioning the government's planning efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:11 IST
Congress Critiques BJP's 2025 Union Budget: Lack of Innovation and Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, the Congress party accused the BJP-led government of failing to innovate in the Union Budget 2025-26. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram lambasted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for treading a 'worn-out path' and not emulating the transformative steps of past Congress governments.

Chidambaram pointed out that the budget primarily aims to woo the tax-paying middle-class and Bihar voters, leaving the rest of the country with little more than comforting words. He noted the fiscal deficit improvement from 4.9% to 4.8% was achieved at significant economic cost.

Furthermore, the Congress leader highlighted concerning cuts in key sectors, including health, education, and social welfare, emphasizing the need for a budget that genuinely addresses the broader economic slowdown and aligns with the aspirations of becoming a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025