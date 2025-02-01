Congress Critiques BJP's 2025 Union Budget: Lack of Innovation and Impact
The Congress criticizes the BJP-led Centre for lacking innovation in the 2025 Union Budget, claiming it caters to the middle class but neglects broader economic issues. Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram highlighted budget cuts affecting vital sectors like health, education, and rural development while questioning the government's planning efficacy.
In a sharp critique, the Congress party accused the BJP-led government of failing to innovate in the Union Budget 2025-26. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram lambasted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for treading a 'worn-out path' and not emulating the transformative steps of past Congress governments.
Chidambaram pointed out that the budget primarily aims to woo the tax-paying middle-class and Bihar voters, leaving the rest of the country with little more than comforting words. He noted the fiscal deficit improvement from 4.9% to 4.8% was achieved at significant economic cost.
Furthermore, the Congress leader highlighted concerning cuts in key sectors, including health, education, and social welfare, emphasizing the need for a budget that genuinely addresses the broader economic slowdown and aligns with the aspirations of becoming a developed nation.
