Congress Critiques BJP's 2025 Union Budget: Lack of Innovation and Impact

In a sharp critique, the Congress party accused the BJP-led government of failing to innovate in the Union Budget 2025-26. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram lambasted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for treading a 'worn-out path' and not emulating the transformative steps of past Congress governments.

Chidambaram pointed out that the budget primarily aims to woo the tax-paying middle-class and Bihar voters, leaving the rest of the country with little more than comforting words. He noted the fiscal deficit improvement from 4.9% to 4.8% was achieved at significant economic cost.

Furthermore, the Congress leader highlighted concerning cuts in key sectors, including health, education, and social welfare, emphasizing the need for a budget that genuinely addresses the broader economic slowdown and aligns with the aspirations of becoming a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)