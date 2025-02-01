Arab Nations Reject Trump's Proposal on Palestinian Relocation

In a decisive move, powerful Arab nations have dismissed a suggestion from US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Egypt and Jordan. The proposal was met with strong opposition in a joint statement, reflecting regional concerns over stability and potential expansion of conflict.

The statement, released by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League, emphasized their commitment to achieving a comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on a two-state solution. The leaders also called for international support in rebuilding Gaza to ensure Palestinians remain on their land.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi firmly opposed the relocation plan, citing risks to regional stability and economic impacts. Both countries advocate for the establishment of a Palestinian state, asserting that the solution lies in peace, not displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)