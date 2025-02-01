Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Union Budget for Overlooking Odisha's Needs

BJD president and Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, stating it neglects crucial issues such as price increase and unemployment. Patnaik emphasized Odisha's continuing fight for special category status, especially given the state's frequent natural disasters.

Patnaik expressed disappointment that while other states benefit from special provisions, Odisha's legitimate demands remain overlooked by the central government. The chief minister took to X to voice his concerns, noting the pressing need for employment opportunities for the nation's youth and relief from the rising cost of living.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty accused the central government of favoring Bihar with substantial funds, allegedly due to upcoming assembly elections in that state. Mohanty suggested this was politically motivated while Odisha's needs were sidelined.

