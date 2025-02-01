Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Union Budget for Overlooking Odisha's Needs

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, claiming it fails to address the issues of price rise and unemployment. He highlighted Odisha's unmet demand for special category status despite other states receiving special provisions. Patnaik expressed concern over youth unemployment and essential commodity price increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:38 IST
Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Union Budget for Overlooking Odisha's Needs
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

BJD president and Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, stating it neglects crucial issues such as price increase and unemployment. Patnaik emphasized Odisha's continuing fight for special category status, especially given the state's frequent natural disasters.

Patnaik expressed disappointment that while other states benefit from special provisions, Odisha's legitimate demands remain overlooked by the central government. The chief minister took to X to voice his concerns, noting the pressing need for employment opportunities for the nation's youth and relief from the rising cost of living.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty accused the central government of favoring Bihar with substantial funds, allegedly due to upcoming assembly elections in that state. Mohanty suggested this was politically motivated while Odisha's needs were sidelined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025