Strategic Moves in Indian Politics: BJP's Motion of Thanks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tactically chosen its South Delhi MP, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, to present the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Former Union minister and BJP MP from Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad, will second the motion.

This selection of MPs for the motion, which annually sparks significant debate during the Budget Session's first phase, is pregnant with political intent. The timing is strategic as assembly elections are scheduled for February 5 in Delhi and later in Bihar this year.

The Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, provided notable tax relief for the middle class and included development plans for Bihar, moves perceived by opposition parties as strategic overtures to voters in Delhi and Bihar. In response, former finance minister P Chidambaram contended the budget primarily targets these regions with little to offer others.

(With inputs from agencies.)