Strategic Moves in Indian Politics: BJP's Motion of Thanks
The BJP's strategic appointment of MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Ravi Shankar Prasad to move and second the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address highlights political maneuvering ahead of crucial assembly polls in Delhi and Bihar. The Union Budget, focusing on tax relief and Bihar's development, has drawn criticism for being voter-centric.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tactically chosen its South Delhi MP, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, to present the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Former Union minister and BJP MP from Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad, will second the motion.
This selection of MPs for the motion, which annually sparks significant debate during the Budget Session's first phase, is pregnant with political intent. The timing is strategic as assembly elections are scheduled for February 5 in Delhi and later in Bihar this year.
The Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, provided notable tax relief for the middle class and included development plans for Bihar, moves perceived by opposition parties as strategic overtures to voters in Delhi and Bihar. In response, former finance minister P Chidambaram contended the budget primarily targets these regions with little to offer others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manish Sisodia's Assets Surge Ahead of Delhi Elections
Union Budget 2026: Balancing Tax Relief and Fiscal Discipline
Delhi Election Clash: Khattar and Kejriwal Trade Blows Over Slum Plans
Manish Sisodia Attacks BJP: AAP vs BJP in Delhi Election Rhetoric
NCP Enters Delhi Elections: A Three-Way Battle with AAP and BJP