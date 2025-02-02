Left Menu

Manoj Tiwari Unveils BJP's Anthem for Delhi Elections

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched the party's fourth campaign song for the Delhi Assembly elections. Sung by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav and creatively directed by Neel Kant Bakshi, the song aims to raise awareness about the BJP's manifesto and developments benefiting Delhi residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:05 IST
Manoj Tiwari Unveils BJP's Anthem for Delhi Elections
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari unveiled the party's fourth campaign song for the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday, just three days before polling commences on February 5.

The song, titled ''Dil Walo Ki Dilli Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye,'' is performed by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav with creative direction from senior BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi.

At the launch, Tiwari addressed media queries on the manifesto and emphasized that developments in Haryana and Maharashtra reflect their commitment. He also mentioned key tax exemptions under the new Union Budget, underscoring public readiness for a BJP-led government in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025