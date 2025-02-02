Manoj Tiwari Unveils BJP's Anthem for Delhi Elections

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari unveiled the party's fourth campaign song for the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday, just three days before polling commences on February 5.

The song, titled ''Dil Walo Ki Dilli Ko Ab BJP Sarkar Chahiye,'' is performed by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav with creative direction from senior BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi.

At the launch, Tiwari addressed media queries on the manifesto and emphasized that developments in Haryana and Maharashtra reflect their commitment. He also mentioned key tax exemptions under the new Union Budget, underscoring public readiness for a BJP-led government in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)