Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Upper Caste Handling of Tribal Affairs

Union Minister Suresh Gopi's comments advocating for 'upper caste' leadership of the tribal affairs portfolio sparked criticism in Kerala. Critics, including CPI's Benoy Viswam and tribal leader C K Janu, labeled his remarks as regressive and challenged the BJP to clarify its position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:20 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Upper Caste Handling of Tribal Affairs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, ignited a storm by suggesting 'upper castes' manage the tribal affairs ministry. His comments at a BJP meeting in New Delhi faced backlash from politicians and tribal leaders who deemed his views retrogressive.

Prominent CPI leader Benoy Viswam criticized Gopi, branding him as a proponent of the caste system, and sought his dismissal from the Union ministry. Viswam also lambasted another Union Minister, George Kurian, for his controversial remarks on Kerala's backwardness.

Tribal leader C K Janu voiced strong disapproval, describing Gopi's statements as ignorant and demanding that BJP clarify its position on these anti-tribal remarks. Currently, the Tribal Affairs portfolio is held by Jual Oram, a notable tribal leader from Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025