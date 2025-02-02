Controversy Erupts Over Upper Caste Handling of Tribal Affairs

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, ignited a storm by suggesting 'upper castes' manage the tribal affairs ministry. His comments at a BJP meeting in New Delhi faced backlash from politicians and tribal leaders who deemed his views retrogressive.

Prominent CPI leader Benoy Viswam criticized Gopi, branding him as a proponent of the caste system, and sought his dismissal from the Union ministry. Viswam also lambasted another Union Minister, George Kurian, for his controversial remarks on Kerala's backwardness.

Tribal leader C K Janu voiced strong disapproval, describing Gopi's statements as ignorant and demanding that BJP clarify its position on these anti-tribal remarks. Currently, the Tribal Affairs portfolio is held by Jual Oram, a notable tribal leader from Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)