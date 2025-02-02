Controversy Erupts Over Upper Caste Handling of Tribal Affairs
Union Minister Suresh Gopi's comments advocating for 'upper caste' leadership of the tribal affairs portfolio sparked criticism in Kerala. Critics, including CPI's Benoy Viswam and tribal leader C K Janu, labeled his remarks as regressive and challenged the BJP to clarify its position.
- Country:
- India
Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, ignited a storm by suggesting 'upper castes' manage the tribal affairs ministry. His comments at a BJP meeting in New Delhi faced backlash from politicians and tribal leaders who deemed his views retrogressive.
Prominent CPI leader Benoy Viswam criticized Gopi, branding him as a proponent of the caste system, and sought his dismissal from the Union ministry. Viswam also lambasted another Union Minister, George Kurian, for his controversial remarks on Kerala's backwardness.
Tribal leader C K Janu voiced strong disapproval, describing Gopi's statements as ignorant and demanding that BJP clarify its position on these anti-tribal remarks. Currently, the Tribal Affairs portfolio is held by Jual Oram, a notable tribal leader from Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Court's Strong Stand on Elephant Poaching
Epic Showdown: Kerala Blasters vs. NorthEast United in ISL Clash
Controversy in Kerala: Opposition Criticizes Brewery Project in Palakkad
Doctor Penalised in Emergency Vehicle Obstruction Case in Kerala
Kerala's Brewery Approval Sparks Political Clash