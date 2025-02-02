Left Menu

German Opposition Leader Slams Trump's Tariff Strategy

Friedrich Merz, the German opposition leader and CDU's frontrunner for chancellor, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. He argued that such tariffs would impact American consumers negatively and urged the EU to negotiate with the U.S. in a unified manner.

Tariffs
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, who is leading the German opposition and is a strong contender for the chancellor position, has voiced his concerns over tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump affecting Mexico, Canada, and China.

Speaking at a CDU conservative party convention, Merz stated, "Tariffs have never been a good idea for resolving trade policy conflicts." With elections approaching on February 23, his comments add to the growing discourse on international trade relations.

Merz highlighted the potential backlash from American consumers due to increased costs, urging the European Union to approach tariff negotiations with unity when dealing with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

